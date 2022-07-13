Harry Styles Has Fun in Bed in ‘Late Night Talking’ Music Video: Watch

Wake up, Harry Styles fans — the “Late Night Talking” music video has finally arrived.

Revealed Wednesday (July 13) shortly after noon ET, the new visual finds Styles performing the feel-good soft-rock track in his PJs and lying in different beds — with many, many different partners — across several locations, including an art gallery, a busy street, a theater stage and a cloudy sky.

“We’ve been doing all this late night talking/ ‘Bout anything you want until the morning,” the 28-year-old pop star sings as he and a big group of ladies have a pillow fight. “Now you’re in my life/ I can’t get you off my mind.”

The Grammy winner first teased the new video two days prior to its release, posting a short trailer to the official Harry Styles HQ Instagram account. The snippet previewed the video’s credits scene when Styles lies in bed and whistles the tune of “Late Night Talking” while shaking his feet to the beat, before cutting to a second shot of him wrapped in blankets, wearing pink polka-dot pajamas and smiling from ear to ear.

“Late Night Talking” is the second single from the former boy band member’s third studio album, Harry’s House, which dropped in May. It’s also the album’s second official music video, unless you’re counting the “Daylight” video he shot with James Corden in a stranger’s apartment for a segment on the Late Late Show.

The lead single on Harry’s House, “As It Was,” was released alongside a whimsical music video known for its choreographed sequences on a giant, spinning turntable. The song is currently on its ninth week of being No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, “Late Night Talking” has so far peaked at No. 4 and has spent seven total weeks on the chart.

Watch Harry Styles’ new music video for “Late Night Talking” below: