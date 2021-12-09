Harry Styles to Headline Capital One Beach Bash Concert Ahead of Orange Bowl

Harry Styles will headline the Capital One Beach Bash to kick off the pregame festivities ahead of the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Khalid will team up with Styles on the lineup for the free concert, which will take place at Lummus Park in South Beach, Fla., on Dec. 30, just one day before the College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“We can’t wait to ring in the new year with the Playoff Semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl and host Capital One Beach Bash featuring Harry Styles and Khalid,” Byron Daub, vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing at Capital One, said in a press statement. “We’re thrilled to provide a top-notch entertainment experience for fans and customers again this year through our continued partnership.”

Capital One cardholders will have early access to registration for free tickets beginning Monday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. ET through Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10:59 a.m. ET. The general public will be able to register for tickets starting Tuesday, Dec. 21, at noon ET. Advanced ticket registration for Capital One Beach Bash, which is required due to the venue’s capacity and anticipated demand, will be available only through this link: orangebowl.org/capitalonebeachbash. Registration is limited to two free tickets per transaction.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a recently administered negative test within the past 72 hours is required to attend.

Styles recently wrapped his 42-date U.S. Love on Tour around the Thanksgiving holiday. Khalid released his nine-track Scenic Drive mixtape on Dec. 3 via RCA Records.