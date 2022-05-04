Watch Harry Styles Peacefully Unbox His ‘Harry’s House’ Vinyl

It’s Harry’s House release month, and Harry Styles is continuing the introduction of his new musical era with a relaxing vinyl record unboxing.

In a two-minute video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday (May 4), the singer’s third vinyl album is seen on a patch of grass. Styles’ tattooed hands– complete with mint green Pleasing nail polish, of course — reach into the screen and open the cover, revealing a black-and-white photo of the smiling crooner. He then pull out a royal blue slip from the case, protecting the vinyl record. On the other side of the case is a pamphlet, which he begins to open while sitting with his feet in a swimming pool.

The pamphlet, as is typical with vinyl record pamphlets, has the album’s musical credits plus some more photos of Styles and what appears to be a brief note from the star.

Harry’s House is out on May 20. The album’s lead single, “As It Was,” notched a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated May 7, 2022. It premiered at the top three weeks earlier and, after dipping to No. 2, rebounded to the top a week ago.

Ahead of the album’s release, Styles premiered two other songs from the upcoming album during his headlining Coachella sets — “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.”

Styles also announced two release shows in celebration of Harry’s House. One is in Belmont Park, New York, on release day (May 20), which you can sign up for the ticket pre-sale here, and the other is at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton on May 24. ickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on May 11 at 10 a.m. local time here.