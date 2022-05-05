Harry Styles Announces North American Tour With 10 Dates in New York City & Los Angeles

Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour continues!

The singer revealed the 2022 dates on Thursday (May 5) for his North American tour in support of his upcoming album, Harry’s House, and unlike his past tours, the 2022 edition looks more like extended residencies in fewer cities, turning iconic venues into Harry’s House for the run of shows.

Styles will be kicking off the tour with two dates at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena before heading to New York for 10 dates at Madison Square Garden. He will then fly to Austin, Texas for five shows at Moody Center and then five more shows at Chicago’s United Center. Styles will wrap things up in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum for 10 nights.

Love On Tour 2022. North America. pic.twitter.com/ikK7lgYEfF — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 5, 2022

Tans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now here through Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET for the presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public Wednesday, May 25 starting at 12 p.m. local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

American Express card members can also get first access to tickets by registering for American Express Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan here. US registration begins Thursday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT through Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Verified card members who are selected for the presale can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, May 24.

American Express card members in Canada have access to Harry Styles Front of Line presale tickets for his Toronto dates starting Tuesday, May 24 at 12 p.m. local time to 10 p.m. local time.

General on sale for tickets will begin Thursday, May 26 at 12 p.m. local time here.

See the full list of Styles’ North American tour dates and opening acts below.

Harry Styles Love on Tour 2022

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)