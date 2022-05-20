Harry Styles Launches ‘Harry’s House’ Pop-Up Shops Around the World

Harry Styles is launching nine pop-up shops around the world to celebrate the release of his new album Harry’s House on Friday (May 20).

Harry’s House will be temporarily located in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Toronto. Fans can experience and celebrate the new project with special activations and exclusive merchandise designs — including specific city album box sets, a limited album zine, T-shirts, hoodies, towels, hats and totes — only available at these locations. An exclusive Harry’s House orange vinyl will also be available at these pop-up shops while supplies last.

American Express Card Members will experience one hour of exclusive early access to all Harry’s House pop-ups each day, as well as a limited-edition crewneck sweatshirt available for purchase, while supplies last. Learn more here.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

‘Harry’s House’ NYC pop-up shop Columbia*

On Sunday, May 22, in London, American Express will partner with the superstar to give away 100 pairs of tickets, plus posters and T-shirt bundles, to Styles’ special, one-night-only album release show at the 02 Academy Brixton on Tuesday, May 24. Fans who are at least 18 years old will be eligible for the chance to win two tickets, on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. American Express UK’s Instagram and Twitter social accounts will reveal the giveaway location on Sunday.

American Express teamed up with the “As It Was” hitmaker to give away 500 pairs of complimentary tickets to the “One Night Only in NY” show, which will be held on Friday at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

The NYC, LA and London locations will be open on Friday from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, Harry’s House will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. From Monday, May 23, to Wednesday, May 25, the pop-ups will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the other six locations (addresses below) will be open on Friday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Amex Card Member Early Access from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Amex Card Member Early Access from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Amsterdam pop-up address: Looiersgracht 60, 1016 VT Amsterdam

Berlin pop-up address: Rosa Luxemburg Strasse 2, 10178, Berlin

Chicago pop-up address: 400 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Dallas pop-up address: 2117 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75201

London pop-up address: 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 7DG

Los Angeles pop-up address: 805-811 N La Cienega Blvd, LA 90069

New York pop-up address: 533 Canal Street, NY 10013

Paris pop-up address: 43 rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth 75003 Paris

Toronto pop-up address: 501 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B4