Harry Styles Announces One Night Only ‘Harry’s House’ Album Release Show in New York

Harry Styles is welcoming his fans to Harry’s House with a special, one-night-only album release show in New York.

The event, set to take over UBS Arena at Belmont Park on May 20 — the same day as the album’s release — will feature the 28-year-old superstar performing his third LP in full for the first time ever.

All tickets will be available for $25 all-in, including taxes and fees. Fans that are American Express card members can unlock a ticket presale via American Express Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration begins Monday (May 2) at 5 p.m. ET through Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Verified Card Members who are selected for the presale can purchase tickets on Thursday, May 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. ET.

Styles’ Harry’s House lead single, “As It Was,” notched a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated May 7, 2022. It premiered at the top three weeks earlier and, after dipping to No. 2, rebounded to the top a week ago.

The singer also premiered two other songs from the upcoming album during his headlining Coachella sets. The first, “Boyfriends,” was, in Harry’s words during the performance, a big “f— you” to “boyfriends everywhere,” particularly men who have treated the women in their lives poorly. “Boyfriends / They think you’re so easy / They take you for granted,” the song opens.

The second, “Late Night Talking,” is an uptempo track from a smitten Harry. “If you’re feeling down, I just want to make you happier baby,” he sings in the chorus. “We’ve been doing all this late night talking / About anything you want until the morning / Now you’re in my life, I can’t get you off my mind.”

Sign up for the album release show pre-sale here.