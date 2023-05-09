Harry Styles Is Getting His Own Comic Book Featuring One Direction

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s Harry Styles! The Grammy winner is set to transform from pop star to pop art in Fame: Harry Styles, a brand new comic book from TidalWave Comics chronicling his biggest accomplishments and the story of how he rose to fame.

Written by Darren G. Davis and illustrated by Ramon Salas, the 22-page comic arrives Wednesday (May 10) in digital and print format, in both hard and soft cover. Through brightly colored, superhero-style artwork and snappy captions, Fame will explore Styles’ upbringing in England; his breakthrough with One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne on X Factor; and his present-day success as a solo artist.

“Harry Styles is arguably the most beloved male pop star in the world right now,” reads a description for the project. “No matter what medium he’s occupying, his FAME continues to grow. For the first time, you can now read about his life story in comic book form.”

One of the highlights of the book is its illustrations of Styles wearing some of his most iconic outfits, from the plaid shirt he wore in 1D’s “What Makes You Beautiful” music video to the ball gown and blazer he sported on his historic Vogue cover. There’s also a panel featuring the Pleasing founder’s avatar — which is drawn with a chiseled jaw and bright green eyes to match the real-life superstar — in Styles’ sparkly red “As It Was” music video jumpsuit, as well as a panel showing him in costume as his Marvel character, Eros.

Styles is far from the first musician to get the comic-book treatment from TidalWave, whose Fame series has also featured Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, Drake, Selena Gomez and more. Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks and Dave Grohl have also served as comic-book muses in the past.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis in a statement. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

See two of the possible covers for Fame: Harry Styles below, and see more photos from the book on TidalWave’s website.