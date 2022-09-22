Harry Styles Banner Raised to MSG Rafters After History-Making 15-Show Run: ‘That’s Insane’

Harry Styles‘ epic run of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden is over, but the “As it Was” star will never really leave the iconic arena because he is now a permanent part of its history. On Thursday (Sept. 21) Styles became just the third musician to have a banner raised to MSG’s rafters when the building honored his 15-show “Love on Tour” residency, which set up shop at MSG from August 20-Sept. 21.

Styles joined Phish and Billy Joel — the latter has has two banners on high — as the only three musical acts to receive the rare honor. CBS Mornings host Gayle King was on hand during the encore of Thursday night’s show to unveil and present the banner to Styles; the Garden amped up the joy by gifting every fan in attendance with a Harry-style feather boa.

“Selling out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden is a massive accomplishment and reinforces Harry Styles as one of the most impactful artists of his generation,” Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment said in a statement. “It is a testament to Harry and his fans that a banner celebrating this remarkable achievement will hang from the rafters alongside some of the most legendary artists and athletes in history. Harry has already headlined The World’s Most Famous Arena several times in his skyrocketing career, and we’re honored that MSG was Harry’s House for these 15 incredible nights.”

King, appropriately decked out in a lime green jumpsuit and colorful boa said, “We don’t want to say goodnight to you Harry Styles! Madison Square Garden, 15 consecutive nights! That banner will stay forever. Forever.” As Styles took in the moment and waved at the crowd while the banner was hoisted up he dabbed at his eyes with a tissue and emotionally said, “I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart to each and every single one of you here tonight this will not [looks up at banner]… that’s insane.”

Stopping for a moment to gather himself, he continued, “to all of you who bought a ticket, thank you so, so much for your support. Things like this don’t happen to people like me very often, things like this don’t happen to people like me very often at all and I just want to thank you all. You changed my life. Each and every single one of you. Thank you so, so, much! Any time that you come to Madison Square Garden and you see that, you remember it’s because of you. That is ours. Thank you so, so much. All of you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Clearly awed by the moment, he added, “I’m gonna come back when everyone is gone and just look at that for a while.”

Styles is indeed in rarified company, with Joel, who has banners for a run of 129 shows and another for a 83-show run and Phish, who got theirs in 2017 for the “Baker’s Dozen” hang, during which they played 13 sold-out nights in a row, never once repeating a song.

During the run Styles partnered with Everytown and HeadCount, with Harry donating proceeds — with a Live Nation match — of more than $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund to help support the education, research and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Styles had plenty more to celebrate this week, as his Harry’s House single, “As It Was,” logged a 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a record 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 100 chart.

Check out footage of the banner-raising and Styles’ run below.