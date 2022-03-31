Harry Styles Unveils ‘As It Was’: Listen

Harry Styles‘ new album era has officially begun. The singer launched the journey to his upcoming third album, Harry’s House, on Thursday (March 31) with the first single.

The video for the guitar-driven “As It Was” finds Styles on a turning platform alongside a past lover, unable to catch her for long, before he breaks into dance across a city, letting go of his negative feelings. “In this world / It’s just us / You know it’s not the same as it was,” Styles sings in the contemplative chorus.

Styles announced the single — his first since 2019 — on Monday, just a few days after he gave word that his third studio album Harry’s House is on its way. The May 20-slated album will have 13 tracks, more than either of his past two full-length projects.

Before Harry’s House is available for fans to enjoy, Styles will be heading to Indio, Calif., to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside fellow headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West. The festival takes over Empire Polo Club from April 15 to 17 and then again from April 22 to 24.

Listen to “As It Was” and watch the dizzying accompanying video below.