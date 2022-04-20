Harry Styles Sets 2023 Stadium Tour of Australia and New Zealand

Harry Styles will beat a path to Australia and New Zealand next year for the domestic leg of his long-awaited Love On Tour.

The English pop star will play stadiums in five cities, starting Feb. 20 at Perth’s HBF Park, then heading to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (Feb. 24), Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium (Feb. 28), Accor Stadium in Sydney (March 3), and wrapping at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on March 7.

The dates are, of course, a makeup for Love On Tour shows which were postponed due to the pandemic and finally kicked off in the United States last September.

The announcement Wednesday (April 20) of his long-overdue solo tour Down Under follows the release of his comeback single “As It Was,” which blasted to No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart. And it comes ahead of the May 20 release of his third solo album Harry’s House, the followup to 2019’s Fine Line, which led Australia’s national chart and is two-times platinum certified.

Styles is no stranger to playing stadiums on this side of the world. With his former boyband One Direction, he played open-air venues across Australia back in 2015. He’s currently grabbing headlines with his top billing at Coachella Festival, where he’s working his new material with massive audiences.

Live Nation is presenting the Australasian trek, tickets for which go on sale next Wednesday (April 27).

Wet Leg, the British indie-rock act currently leading the ARIA Albums Chart with their self-titled debut, will support Styles on his tour Down Under.

Harry Styles: Love On Tour 2023 Australia And New Zealand

Feb. 20 — Perth, HBF Park

Feb. 24 — Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Feb. 28 — Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

March 3 — Sydney, Accor Stadium

March 7 — Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium