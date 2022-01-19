Harry Styles Taking His 2022 ‘Love On Tour’ to Europe, South America

Harry Styles announced the dates for the 2022 European and South American legs of his “Love on Tour” on Wednesday (Jan. 19). The outing that will feature opening sets from Arlo Parks (Dublin), Koffee (Latin America), Mitski (UK dates) and Wolf Alice (select European shows) on select dates is slated to kick off on June 11 with a show at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow and run through a Dec. 10 gig at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba, Brazil.

The 32-city tour comprised of dates rescheduled due to the pandemic and three new UK gigs includes the singer’s first-ever stadium shows at Ibrox in Glasgow, Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, UK and London’s famed Wembley Stadium. All existing tickets for rescheduled shows will remain valid for the new dates; tickets for the new shows go on general sale at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28. According to a release announcing the dates, the tour will follow all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols at the time of each gig.

Styles wrapped his Love On Tour North American swing on Nov. 28 in Long Island, N.Y. after 42 shows, closing with 719,000 tickets sold and $94.7 million in grosses.

Harry Styles 2022 Love On Tour dates

June 11 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Ibrox Stadium (New Show)*

June 15 — Manchester, U.K. @ Emirates Old Trafford (New Show)*

June 18 — London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (New Show)*

June 22 — Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium (New Show) #

June 26 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion (New Show) ^

June 29 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena (New Show) ^

July 1 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena (New Show) ^

July 3 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena (Rescheduled Date)

July 5 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena ^

July 7 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 9 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 11 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 13 — Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 15 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 16 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 18 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 20 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 22 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 25 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 26 — Turin, Italy @ Pala Alpitour (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 29 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center (Rescheduled Date) ^

July 31 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Nov. 20 — Guadalajara, México @ Arena FVG (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Nov. 22 — Monterrey, México @ Arena Monterrey (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Nov. 25 — Mexico City, México @ Foro Sol (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Nov. 27 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Parque Salitre Mágico (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Nov. 29 — Lima, Peru @ Jockey Club (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Dec. 1 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Dec. 3 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Dec. 6 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Dec. 8 — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Dec. 10– Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski (New Show) ^^



*confirmed special guests Mitski (*), Arlo Parks (#), Wolf Alice (^) and Koffee (^^)