Halsey Rolls Video in Support of Roe v. Wade at ‘Love and Power’ Tour Opener

Halsey continued to voice their support for abortion rights in the U.S. at the singer’s “Love and Peace” tour kick-off in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday (May 17). According to E! News, the singer rolled a video during the intro to the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power track “Nightmare,” running down some vital statistics and facts about the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the state of abortion in the country.

“Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures more than 99 perfect safe in fact performed today,” read the message shared in a tweet by a fan. “Nearly 8 in 10 Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.” As fans yelled and clapped in support, the video added, “Black women suffer from maternal mortality at rates three times higher than white women.”

The video also noted that so far this year 1,991 provision related to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 states, adding that in Oklahoma and Texas abortion is now banned at six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant. “89% of U.S counties don’t have an abortion provider,” the video read, before revealing that there are now 16 states where 95% of counties do not have an abortion clinic and that 6 out of 10 women how have abortions are already mothers.

It ended with the statistic that nearly 1 in 3 women will have an abortion in their lifetime before exploding into giant white letters featuring the in-your-face “Nightmare” lyric “so save me your f—ing prayers!” Halsey is one of a number of artists who’ve spoken out since the recent leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting that the conservative majority justices are preparing to overturn Roe, which is expected to lead to complete bans on abortions on the state level in the majority of the country and an end to nearly a half-century of guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Earlier this month, Halsey called the expected overturn of Roe “a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care. We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.”

Watch the fan-caught video below.