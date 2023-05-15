Halsey Makes Surprise Appearance at Suga’s L.A. Show For Live Debut of ‘Suga’s Interlude’

Halsey helped Suga close out his three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Sunday night (May 14) by joining the BTS member for the live debut of their 2020 joint track “Suga’s Interlude” from Halsey’s Manic album.

In a video of the special moment posted by the Forum, Suga smiled broadly as Halsey sang “I’ve been trying all my life/ To separate the time/ In between having it all and giving it up,” while the packed house held up their flashlights to illuminate the arena. “Shout out to Halsey!” Suga enthused as the song wound down and the crowd screamed in delight.

The old friends then talked about how long it had been since they shared a stage, with Halsey noting that the last time Suga was in L.A. he came to her house, “and now I feel like I’m in your house,” she added with a laugh. Suga’s North American tour kicked off on April 26 and is slated to wind down with a two night stand at Oakland Arena on Tuesday (May 16) and Wednesday (May 17).

The singer — in the midst of a global tour in support of his debut solo album under his Agust D alter ego, D-Day — is slated to head to Asia after the American swing, kicking off with a three-show stand at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition Center in Tangerang Regency, Indonesia on May 26-28.

Suga set a new high for a BTS member on the Global Charts when he scored four debuts on the Global Excl. U.S., including the May 6-dated chart’s highest new entry, with “Haegeum” kicking off at No. 12. In addition, “Amygdala,” “Huh?!” with fellow BTS member J-Hope, and “D-Day” followed at Nos. 127, 182 and 200, respectively. Once you add in “People Pt. 2,” Agust D’s duet with Iu, jumping up from No. 108 to No. 64, Agust racked up five songs on last week’s Global Excl. U.S. ranking. That’s more songs in one week than any BTS member has simultaneously charted as a soloist, surpassing Jimin’s recent four song swing on the April 8 chart.

Check out footage of the performance below.