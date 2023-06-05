Halsey and BTS’ Suga Drop ‘Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)’ Music Video

Halsey and Suga‘s “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” music video is here.

The dark and moody video — directed by Henry Hobson and released in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV and released on Monday (June 5) — was filmed inside Chapelle des Jésuites (Jesuits’ Chapel) in Cambrai, France, where the ceiling was covered with game-inspired paintings and an impressive 160-foot mural.

The visual for the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power track’s reimagining with BTS‘ Suga has Halsey shedding a black cloak and emerging as the Diablo IV game’s protagonist, the Blessed Mother Lilith.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Halsey Suga See latest videos, charts and news

Suga’s much-anticipated appearance comes soon after the halfway mark, when he arrives through a red haze and takes over vocals in his contribution to the song.

“I know you get too caught up in the moment/ You can’t call it love if you show it/ We just f— things up, yeah I noticed,” he says before launching into a rap and then singing alongside Halsey.

“There’s so much to celebrate today – the work of our incredible team, our new Diablo IV anthem from Halsey, and players entering the full vision of Diablo IV for the first time,” Diablo GM Rod Fergusson said previously. “This is a culmination of years of hard work, and we’re so excited for players to jump in and become a part of Sanctuary alongside us.”

Watch Halsey and Suga’s “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” video below.