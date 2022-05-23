×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Halsey Says Song Label Is Reportedly Blocking Is About Her Love Story, Video Has ‘Scream’-Like Horror Concept

The singer continued to tweet about a song believed to be called "So Good" that she claimed her label was blocking.

Halsey
Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jesse Grant/GI for Bud Light

After claiming in a series of tweets and TikToks on Sunday (May 22) and Monday morning (May 23) that her label was allegedly blocking the release of a new single in order to test its TikTok virality, Halsey continued to tell the story of the as-yet-unreleased song in yet more tweets Monday afternoon.

Explore

Explore

Halsey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The second tranche of tweets described the origins of the track reportedly titled “So Good,” as well as the video concept and her label’s reaction to the tweetstorm. When a fan insisted she drop the tune herself, the singer explained that Capitol Records owns the master and that they’re still under contract, which ties their hands. Not for nothing, though, “the music video is literally already done lmao like,” they added.

Related

Halsey

Halsey Claims Label Is Holding Up Release of New Song: Here's Why

In a TikTok video posted over the weekend entitled “I’m Tired,” the singer stared silently into the camera while a message filled the screen about her struggle to be heard. “Basically, I have a song that I love that wanna release ASAP,” the singer wrote, without naming the track, which another video revealed is called “So Good.”

“But my record label won’t let me,” they claimed. “And my record company is saying that I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” they added, singing along to the wistful pop ballad featuring the lyrics, “When you left I bet you held her body closer/ And I was hoping you would tell her it was over/ You’re all I think about in every way I look/ I know it’s bad but we could be so good.”

A Capitol Music Group spokesperson responded to Halsey’s posts in a statement sent to Billboard on Monday morning. “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering.” it read. “We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

Halsey said the song was written in January and that she had to “re-produce it a few times to get the label on board.” The current state, according to the singer, is that it is mixed, mastered and has been ready to go for over a month. The song, they said, was about boyfriend Alev Aydin — with whom she shares a child — and that it partially tells “the story of how we went from meeting and keeping touch randomly for years to realizing we were each others person all along. Right person wrong time type of song.”

The other news was that there was also a locked-and-loaded video concert that was “camp horror” in the vein of the tongue-in-cheek Scream slasher franchise, “with the killer calling everyone and a reveal on ‘will you please pick up the f—ing phone’ with a bunch of guest stars.” Most frustrating for Halsey, was that her TikTok about the label reportedly wanting to find a TikTok angle to virally break the had already gone viral itself.

“Honestly idk the tiktok is already viral + I still don’t have a release date,” she said when a fan asked how they could help expedite matters. “I would say just do what you guys normally are amazing at doing when I announce a song (under better circumstances). They haven’t given me a date and I wanna release it ASAP so that’s really the hold up.”

When country singer/songwriter Maren Morris weighed in, offering that artists who work with their labels can “listen to algorithm ‘virality’ data,” but also that singers get to criticize a “one-size-fits-all grip on our art. Also, we created the ‘sound’ their trying to make go viral, soooooo.” Halsey said they “100%” agreed with that point and noted that she values the expertise of her label family, “but surely we can have an opinion on the entry point of consumption they’re trying to enforce? A suggestion is great, an ultimatum? Not so much.”

Asked if they had any further comment on Halsey’s ongoing Twitter statements, the Capitol spokesperson referred to the earlier statement.

In a nod to their mounting frustration and a comment about how everyone has to do things they don’t like at their jobs, Halsey said it was deeper than that. “It’s not about making the tiktoks I already make tiktoks!” they said. “They are saying if they don’t reach some imaginary goalpost of views or virality than they won’t give me a release date at all. I’m not claiming to be oppressed! just saying that all not all marketing methods are universal.”

Currently in the midst of her “Love and Peace” tour, Halsey said they are considering playing the song live before it’s released.

Check out Halsey’s tweets below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad