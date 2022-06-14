Halsey Says ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown ‘Would Be Great’ to Play Them in Biopic

You’ve noticed it, the internet has definitely noticed it: Halsey and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown bear a striking resemblance to each other. The subject came up during a sit-down with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon when they revealed that the meet-cute with partner screenwriter Alev Aydin came after he was hired to write a biopic screenplay about the singer’s life… one she said a certain teen actress might be perfect for.

“I was thinking of who could play you,” Fallon said as Halsey quickly responded, “I know the answer.” Jimmy then pulled out a photo of Halsey dressed up as Millie Bobby Brown’s nose-bleeding character from Stranger Things. “Oh, I was going to say you,” they said as Fallon looked gobsmacked and suggested MBB.

“I mean, yeah, Millie would be great,” Halsey said. “But I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Millie… It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

The film, by the way, was pitched as kind of like Eminem’s 8 Mile, they said, but with considerably less spaghetti. Aydin followed Halsey around on tour and did some interviews and after a few years of getting to know each other they realized Aydin knew everything about her life but they didn’t know that much about his. So Halsey interviewed him back and they realized they had “so much in common.”

“And after being friends for a long time we fell in love,” Halsey said by way of explaining the excitement around the quick, contentious release of their new single chronicling their love story, “So Good,” which was accompanied by a video Aydin directed and co-stars in. That video also explains why the movie is shelved, for now, since there is a “conflict of interest” now that Aydin is himself a main character.

The mother of baby Ender also made a shocking revelation on the show, admitting to Fallon that “he hates it” when she sings to him. “No, he’s my biggest critic,” they said of the child they share with Aydin. But it gets worse. “My mom, she can’t carry a tune in a bucket. It’s really bad and when she sings his eyes light up like she’s the stars and the moon,” they added, eyes rolling.

“But when I sing… he’s not a fan. Not a fan. I get the [makes about to cry face]. Most kids would be really happy!” she huffed.

The singer also talked about loving being out on the road again and about her “awesome” gig performing at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah, which she compared to Coachella. She also stuck around to play a round of the “Best Friends Challenge” game, and as it turns out, they are seemingly BFFs.

Watch Halsey on The Tonight Show below.