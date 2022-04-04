Halsey Had to Leave 2022 Grammy Awards Early, But Not Before Catching Pals BTS

Halsey was in the house at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), but not for long. The singer explained that they walked the carpet and stuck around to see pals in BTS, but warned fans ahead of time to take it easy on her because she was still on the mend from a recent surgery.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” they wrote alongside an image of the singer in a hospital gown and hair net. “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)”

In addition to some still life images of lemons and flowers, the post included a shot of Halsey, 27, in a t-shirt that reads, “Angels have no gender but lots of sex,” as well as cute snap of their baby, Ender Ridley — who was born in July — playing with a stuffed dog. Halsey walked the carpet in a stunning black and burgundy belted corset floor-length dress accented by a black, wide-brimmed hat titled to a rakish angle.

In an accompanying Instagram Story on Sunday night, Halsey posted a pic along with a message explaining why she had to dip out before the show ended. “Not feeling super well so I left early. Had to see BTS tho, going to get pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv u all,” the message read. The Story also included a red carpet snap and footage from the singer’s bird’s eye view of her K-pop pals crushing it super agent style during their dramatic run through “Butter” at the awards show.

BTS teamed with Halsey for their 2019 single “Boy With Luv.” Halsey’s set to hit the road in May on the North American Love and Power Tour in support of their Grammy-nominated If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power album.

Check out Halsey’s post below.