Halsey ‘Heartbroken and Panicked’ After Maryland Show Canceled Due to Heavy Rain, Flooding

Halsey told fans that they were “heartbroken” after Wednesday night’s (June 8) planned show at Merriweather Post Pavilion was canceled hours after doors had opened due to torrential rains and flooding. “Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened,” the singer tweeted after venue officials pulled the plug. “But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything.”

According to a local CBS report, heavy rains swept through the area on Wednesday night, causing flash flood warnings while “excited concertgoers at Merriweather Post Pavilion were quickly drenched as the storm passed through and water flooded the amphitheater. The Halsey show set for the night was canceled.”

Fans had already streamed into the 19,000-capacity venue, with MPP’s Twitter feed informing them earlier in the evening that “the show is still happening rain or shine.” A short time later, the venue issued guidance on what to do in case of a thunderstorm, telling patrons to keep an eye on their feeds and in-house screens for updates. Then, hours after doors opened, it was announced that “The Halsey show has been delayed due to weather – please stay tuned to social media for updates on when the show will restart this evening.”

After announcing yet another delay before 9 p.m., and then telling fans to file back in following another delay, after 10 p.m. officials conceded that, “The Halsey show will not be happening due to weather-related technical difficulties.”

Halsey said she was distraught by the confusion caused by the severe weather, writing, “I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety.”

They later expressed that they were “beyond disappointed” with the way the venue handled the situation, promising that a rescheduled date will be announced at a different location. “I hear you guys loud and clear I promise,” Halsey wrote. A spokesperson for the venue could not be reached for additional comment at press time.

Check out some fan videos of the flooding at the venue — including a clip of a crew member kicking a soaking wet squirrel off the stage — and the tweets from Halsey and MPP below.

Halsey’s team went all out with the special effects for this tour pic.twitter.com/ydEvGVZwtb — stace (@Th3yCallMeSTACI) June 9, 2022

There’s no way this halsey Maryland show is real like WHAT pic.twitter.com/vojuVzalum — amma 🌈 (@ammamariee) June 9, 2022

Unreal shit at Halsey in Maryland pic.twitter.com/VluYTQD8u1 — Frankie Mario (@frankiemario_) June 9, 2022

Maryland I don’t even know what to say. If you missed my live, I’ll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I’m heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn’t because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety. 🤍 https://t.co/dGhgDXd5YM — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

In the case of a thunderstorm, please keep your eye on our feed and the screens on either side of the stage for updates! Thank you! https://t.co/b28bUh0zt5 — Merriweather Post (@MerriweatherPP) June 8, 2022

The Halsey show has been delayed due to weather – please stay tuned to social media for updates on when the show will restart this evening. Thank you! — Merriweather Post (@MerriweatherPP) June 8, 2022

The Halsey show will resume at 9:30. Please make your way back into the venue. — Merriweather Post (@MerriweatherPP) June 9, 2022