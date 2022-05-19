Halsey Claps Back at Trolls Who Say They Look ‘Sick’: ‘Let Me Live’

Halsey is calling out those who are commenting on their appearance.

The “Without Me” singer took to TikTok this week to take part in a trend in which users share things that people tell them that they already know to the tune of Walworth & Howell’s 2004 track, “I Already Know.”

According to Halsey, the comments they see often are “Halsey u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin” and “Looks unhealthy.”

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!” Halsey wrote in the caption of their spin on the trend.

The post comes just a week after the 27-year-old Grammy nominated singer opened up in an Instagram Stories video reel about what they’ve been going through these past few months — from learning about allergies to “literally everything” to several health condition diagnoses — as well as how all of it is going to affect their upcoming Love and Power tour.

“I know a lot of you guys have been wondering what’s going on with my health,” the star began, addressing fans’ concern over an Instagram photo showing her wearing a heart monitor and a recent TikTok she made revealing the many substances she’s allergic to. “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick. I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life.”

Halsey — who welcomed their first child Ender in July last year — went on to share exactly which conditions they’ve been battling recently and how those have been exacerbated by their pregnancy.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” revealed the “Bad at Love” singer, who has previously been open about struggling with endometriosis. “After seeing, like, a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease.”

However, Halsey revealed that they’re on a “treatment plan” before their North American tour kicked off on Wednesday (May 18). “I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy where I can perform my best for all of you.”