Halsey Claims Label Is Holding Up Release of New Song: Here’s Why

Halsey spent the weekend in mostly silent protest against what they said was an artistic difference of opinion with her label. In a TikTok video entitled “I’m Tired,” the singer stared silently into the camera while a message filled the screen about her struggle to be heard.

“Basically, I have a song that I love that wanna release ASAP,” the singer wrote, without naming the track. “But my record label won’t let me.” Noting that they’ve been in the industry for more than 8 years and sold over 165 million records, the singer rolled her eyes as the seemingly unreleased track entitled “So Good” played in the background.

“And my record company is saying that I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” they added, singing along to the wistful pop ballad featuring the lyrics, “When you left I bet you held her body closer/ And I was hoping you would tell her it was over/ You’re all I think about in every way I look/ I know it’s bad but we could be so good.”

“Everything is marketing and they are doing this to basically every artist these days,” they continued. “I just wanna release music, man. And I deserve better tbh.” The 29-second clip ends with the phrase: “I’m tired.”

In a second TikTok posted on Sunday (May 22) the singer was again almost speechless, answering with “uh huh” and “mm-hm” when a voice off-screen described a potential way to get around the alleged label road block. When the man suggested putting out the song title (confirmed as “So Good”) and putting the art on TikTok, but not announcing the release date, the screen read “I wish I was kidding lol,” over images of her seemingly doing everything she can to not say exactly what’s on their mind.

“I just hate this,” she finally said with a resigned sigh. “It sucks.” The track sounds like it might be a return to the more pop-oriented sound Halsey was known for before her rockist turn to a louder, grungier electronic beat-infected sound on last year’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

On Sunday night, Halsey expanded on their frustration in a series of tweets that began, “Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said ‘wow the tiktok is going really strong!’ I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said ‘we’ll see!’ tell me again how I’m making this up.” In a follow-up, she added, “I’ve been minding my own business on tour taking care of my baby. Four albums deep. Coasting. I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back.”

A helpful fan then suggested that perhaps the singer’s partner, Alev Aydin, could drop the song. “Again, label owns it,” they responded along with a smiley face emoji.

A Capitol Music Group spokesperson responded to Halsey’s posts in a statement sent to Billboard on Monday morning. “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering.” it read. “We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

The saga continued to unfold mid-day on Monday, when Halsey tweeted that they were feeling blocked on all sides — still without a release date and seemingly labeled a liar by some — while doubling-down on a promise of radical honesty. “At this point i don’t know what to do because I told the truth about what’s happening and now I STILL don’t have a release date AND some of you think I’m lying about this whole fiasco. so I’m double f—ed lol,” she wrote. “If you have questions, I have answers. I have nothing to hide.”

According to NME, back in March, Halsey said in an Instagram Story that they had been writing new music and was, indeed, planning a return to the pop pocket. “I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp [If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power] yet idk,” said said. “I actually have a few. Idk what to dooooo.”

Halsey recently told fans that she might disappear for a bit due to a number of chronic medical issues that sent her to the hospital in April, later explaining that she’s been “sick most of my adult life.” She kicked off her “Love and Peace” tour last week in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Watch Halsey’s TikToks and tweets below.

