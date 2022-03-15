You Have to See Halsey’s Impressive First Attempt as a Tattoo Artist on Partner Alev Aydin

Halsey took to social media on Monday to show off their rather impressive tattoo skills on partner Alev Aydin.

“@zoneaydin was brave enough to sit for a tattoo from me,” the pop singer wrote with a laughing emoji, declaring, “pisces season.” The fresh ink depicts a black koi fish with a long flowing tail where the screenwriter’s chest meets his shoulder.

For his part, Aydin also showed off the artwork in a black-and-white snap on his own Instagram feed, writing, “Sat for @iamhalsey’s first tattoo, and wow!”

While the Pisces-related tattoo may have been the artist otherwise known as Ashley Frangipane’s first time with a tattoo gun in hand, they and their longtime love also happen to have matching tattoos themselves, having gotten “SEEDS” inked on their feet at a tattoo parlor in Yucca Valley, Calif., back in June 2020.

The parents to 8-month-old Ender Ridley Aydin tend to be notoriously private about their relationship, but the impromptu tattoo session came hours after Halsey shared a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot with her partner. In the picture, the singer poses on a bed with Aydin steadying himself behind the camera. “life lessons: 1. keep your head in a cloud. 2. keep the good stuff on film.,” Halsey captioned the post.

In February, Halsey co-headlined night one of the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles. She’s next set to headline Delaware’s Firefly Festival this September alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, My Chemical Romance and Green Day.

Check out Halsey’s first attempt as a tattoo artist below.