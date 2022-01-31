Halsey Is Hitting the Road This Summer for the Love & Power Tour

Halsey is gearing up to perform songs from their fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, on the road this year. On Monday (Jan. 31), the singer released details regarding her Love and Power Tour in support of the project, and will visit several cities across North America.

“It’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all,” the artist said on social media.

The 22-date tour will kick off on May 17 in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, and will conclude at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif., on July 9. In addition to stops in major cities such as Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas, Halsey has incorporated their planned festival appearances into the tour with stops at New York City’s Governors Ball, Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival and Wisconsin’s Summerfest.

The Love and Power Tour will feature support from Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress from May 17 to June 8, while The Marías and Abby Roberts will join the Grammy nominee — who is up for this year’s alternative music album award this year — from June 16 to July 9. Wolf Alice will take The Marías’ place for Halsey’s June 21 date at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Love and Power tour go on sale to the general public on Feb. 4 via Ticketmaster. For those that have purchased tickets to Halsey’s canceled Manic tour, a special presale will be available starting at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 1 through 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Ahead of the tour, the 27-year-old is set to headline the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10, with tickets available for purchase here.

See the full list of tour dates below.

May 17 – West Palm Beach, FL — iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 19 – Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 21 – Gulf Shores, AL — Hangout Music Festival

May 24 – Nashville, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

May 27 – Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

May 29 – Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 1 – Boston, MA — Xfinity Center

June 3 – Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center

June 5 – Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

June 8 – Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 11 – New York, NY — The Governors Ball

June 16 – Seattle, WA — White River Amphitheatre

June 18 – Portland, OR — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 21 – Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

June 24 – Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 26 – Phoenix, AZ — Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 2 – Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

July 3 – Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 6 – Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 9 – Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre