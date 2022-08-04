Halle Berry Shares Meme of Mariah Carey Dancing to Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’: ‘#TwoQueens’

Beyonce and Halle Berry during 16th Carousel of Hope Benefit Gala Presented by Mercedes Benz - VIP Reception at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In recent years, Academy Award winner Halle Berry has emerged as one of the most unlikely Twitter superstars. Known for her grasp on meme culture that escapes most celebrities of her stature, Berry recently shared yet another viral clip on Wednesday night.

The video clip sets a scene from Mariah Carey’s Glitter to “Alien Superstar,” one of the most beloved tracks from Beyoncé’s new Renaissance album. In the clip, Mariah dances and vibes to Beyoncé’s ethereal voice as she croons, “I’m too classy for this world/ Forever I’m that girl/ Feed you diamonds and pearls.”

“Love love love this mashup. xx #twoqueens,” Berry captioned the fan-made video.

The Bruised star has spent the past few days expressing her love for Renaissance by captioning a GIF with the hashtag “Renaissance on repeat.” In the spirit of “Virgo’s Groove,” one of the album’s 16 tracks, Berry used another tweet to question what a “Leo’s Groove” would sound like.

Berry has always been a vocal music lover. Last year, she co-produced the soundtrack to Bruised, her feature directorial debut, alongside Cardi B. The soundtrack featured songs from H.E.R., Young M.A, City Girls, Saweetie, Latto, Flo Milli, Erica Banks and Cardi herself.

While Carey hasn’t shared her thoughts on Renaissance yet, she and Beyoncé have shown each other plenty of love in the past. The two music icons have never collaborated, but maybe this video will spur an “Alien Superstar” remix blessed by Mimi’s vocals.

Check out Berry’s post below: