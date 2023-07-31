Halle Bailey Announces Debut Solo Single ‘Angel’: Here’s When It Arrives

Halle Bailey’s solo era is officially coming. On Monday (July 31), The Little Mermaid star and younger half of Chloe x Halle announced that “Angel,” her debut solo single, is slated for an Aug. 4 release.

In a teaser posted to her YouTube channel and social mediaz, a montage of childhood home videos and clips of recent solo performances are set to a plaintive mid-tempo instrumental. The teaser closes with the quote, “Angels make a way somehow,” a possible hint at the lyrics of “Angel.”

“Angel” will mark Bailey’s first unaccompanied original song. As one-half of Chloe x Halle, she has earned two entries on the Billboard 200: 2018’s The Kids Are Alright (No. 139) and 2020’s Ungodly Hour (No. 16). The Grammy-nominated duo has also earned one entry on the Billboard Hot 100: “Do It” (No. 63), the lead single from Ungodly Hour.

2023 has been a banner year for Halle Bailey. She starred as Princess Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which grossed more than $118 million during its opening weekend, which happened over Memorial Day. Bailey also lent her voice to the Rob Marshall-helmed film’s chart-topping soundtrack, treating audiences to stunning renditions of Little Mermaid classics such as “Part of Your World” and impressive new songs including “For the First Time.” The multi-hyphenate is set to star in another movie musical later this year: Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Halle Bailey isn’t the only Chloe x Halle member to venture off into solo music releases. Older sister Chloe Bailey, known mononymously as Chlöe, released In Pieces, her debut solo studio album, earlier this year. Featuring singles such as “Pray It Away and the Chris Brown-assisted “How Does It Feel,” In Pieces peaked at No. 119 on the Billboard 200.