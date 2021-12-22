Halle Bailey Delivers a Delicate Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’: Watch

Halle Bailey shared a tender cover of the Radiohead classic “Creep” on social media Tuesday (Dec. 21).

She explained, “my version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out !”

“When you were here before/ Couldn’t look you in the eye/ You’re just like an angel/ Your skin makes me cry/ You float like a feather/ In a beautiful world/ I wish I was special/ You’re so f–kin’ special/ But I’m a creep/ I’m a weirdo/ What the hell am I doin’ here?/ I don’t belong here,” the 21-year-old sang, sending the melody up to the rafters as she accompanied herself on the electric guitar.

While the younger half of Chloe X Halle was getting “Creep” out of her system, her elder sister has spent the year covering everything from Adele’s “Easy on Me” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” to “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna and Nina Simone’s “Feelin’ Good” — the latter for a June appearance on Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series.

Next, Halle will make her big-screen debut as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which wrapped filming over the summer and is expected to hit theaters in May of 2023.

Meanwhile, Chlöe has been busy launching her own solo career outside of making music with her sister, performing her debut solo single “Have Mercy” at the MTV Video Music Awards back in September.

Watch Halle’s take on “Creep” below.