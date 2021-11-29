Haim Celebrates the Return of ‘Haimukkah’ In Giant Menorah Hats

Get ready for eight crazy nights because Haim announced the return of Haimukkah on Sunday (Nov. 28).

The sisterly trio took to Instagram to kick off their eponymous Hanukkah-centric celebration while donning giant menorah hats and dancing to a jaunty instrumental version of the Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila.”

“It’s time to light the menorah 8 DAYS OF HAIMUKKAH IS BACK! come back to our Instagram every day this week for gifts, announcements and special surprises!” the siblings captioned the post, while also promising “family,” “dreidels,” and “something different every night!”

While there’s no telling what the sisters have in store for 2021, Haimukkah has become something of an annual tradition for the band and their fans. Last year, Haim dropped their first original holiday song – a Hanukkah-themed rendition of The Waitresses’ 1982 classic “Christmas Wrapping” titled “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas is a Vaccine)” – to wrap up the 2020 celebration.

In 2019, the band covered Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” for the Hanukkah+ compilation album, and the year prior, they sold Haimukkah shirts to help raise money in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead.

Back in October, Esme, Danielle and Alana Haim opened up to Billboard about some of their favorite childhood memories as part of The North Face’s It’s More Than a Jacket campaign. Meanwhile, they’re already gearing up for a U.K. tour in 2022 as well as performances at both All Things Go and Boston Calling.

Check out Haim’s cheeky Haimukkah kick-off post below.