Haim Brings Out Taylor Swift for ‘Gasoline’ & ‘Love Story’ Performance During London Show

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of Haim perform on the NOS stage during day 4 of NOS Alive festival on July 09, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Haim took over London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night (July 21) for the penultimate show of their tour’s European leg. To celebrate, the sibling trio brought out their pal and “London Boy” lover, Taylor Swift.

The superstar took the stage alongside Haim in matching leather pants and a black crop top, and the group performed Swift’s “Love Story” and the remix of “Gasoline,” which originally appeared on the expanded edition of the sisters’ June 2020 album, Women in Music Pt. III.

They ended their performance with an adorable group hug, as seen in a viral video of the performance shared to social media.

The updated version featured Swift on harmonies in the chorus, plus taking the reins on the sassy second verse. “You did me bad / And I did it back / You needed a–, well, what’s / Wrong with that?” she sings. “Gasoline” isn’t the first time the female forces have teamed up musically. Haim are featured on Swift’s Evermore, on the murder-mystery country track “No Body, No Crime.”

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CAME OUT HAIM pic.twitter.com/tg5zRaq3Fw — Zakk (Taylor’s Version) 🪩 (@thinkzakkIknows) July 21, 2022

taylor singing love story in the year of 2022 is something that i didn't know i neededpic.twitter.com/bTPtYfPc78 — ًana (@herondaiys) July 21, 2022

Before taking the stage, Swift shared a hilarious video to her TikTok page, in which she’s seen sneakily copying Haim’s onstage outfits. “Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks like,” the “All Too Well” singer captioned the video, which is soundtracked by Children’s Song Factory’s “Copycat” song.

