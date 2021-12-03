HAIM Shout Out Doja Cat & Timothee Chalamet in 2021 Update of Adam Sandler’s ‘Hanukkah Song’

In 1994, Adam Sandler appeared on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update to lament the lack of Hanukkah songs in pop culture and performed a special track for Jewish people to get into the holiday spirit. Twenty-seven years later, HAIM took it upon themselves to update Sandler’s “The Hanukkah Song” to make it applicable — and just as funny — for 2021.

Sisters Este, Danielle and Alana posted a video of their “Hanukkah Song” update to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 3). Este leads the vocals, while her two sisters provide backup. The new lyrics include relevant celebrities of the moment, from Doja Cat and Timothée Chalamet, and the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Maya Rudolph lights the menorah/ So does Japanese Breakfast and the Dessner bros do the hora/ Guess who eats together at the famous Canther’s Deli?/ Rashida and Kidada Jones and Eugene and Dan Levy/ Doja Cat’s half Jewish, Chalamet’s half too/ Put ’em both together that’s a fine lookin’ Jew,” the girls sing on the first verse.

The second verse pays tribute to recently deceased Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. The girls end the video by asking each other “Should we go on tour?” in unison. The band most recently released their third album, Women in Music Pt. III, in June 2020 and have yet to tour around the project due to the pandemic.

HAIM have also been getting into the Hanukkah spirit with “Haimukkah,” during which they gift fans musical items and band memorabilia to celebrate the holiday.

See HAIM’s update of “The Hanukkah Song” below.