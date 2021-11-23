Hailey Mia Tugs the Heart Strings With Sia Cover on ‘The Voice’: Watch

Age and injury are no obstacles to Hailey Mia.

The 13-year-old New Jersey native is the youngest contestant in the current season of NBC’s The Voice, but she’s never out of her depth.

Mia was born with a rare condition called double elevator palsy, which has required eye surgery to correct deteriorating vision in her right eye.

Now she’s in the home stretch of The Voice, having impresses the coaches and viewers since the Blind Auditions.

Following her first appearance, Kelly Clarkson stole the youngster from Team Ariana in what, with the benefit of hindsight, appears to be a shrewd move.

For her live performance Monday (Nov. 22) for The Voice Top 11, Mia tackled one of the toughest challenges going for a singer: performing a Sia’s song.

Mia tackled the Aussie artist’s “Elastic Heart.” And she absolutely nailed it, hitting high notes, showing maturity and control, and loading it with emotion.

Watch below.