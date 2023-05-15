Hailey Bieber Definitely Wants to Have Babies With Justin Bieber But Admits ‘I Get Scared’

Hailey Bieber can’t wait to start a family with husband Justin Bieber. If only she could get over her nerves. The 26-year-old model told The Sunday Times that after nearly five years of marriage to the pop star the conversation is definitely happening.

“I literally cry about this all the time,” Hailey told the paper according to People. “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.” The Biebers have gotten used to being the subjects of intense public scrutiny during the course of an on-and-off relationship that began in 2015, including in March of this year when she thanked Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez, for tamping down rumors of an alleged feud.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” Hailey added of their potential future offspring. “As long as they feel loved and safe.” It’s not he first time Hailey has broached the subject of having kids. Last August, the Rhode founder told Harper’s Bazaar that being married and planning for a family is hard work.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” Hailey told the magazine. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Justin hasn’t been shy about having baby fever, either. During a chat with his old pal Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, JB said he’s down to have “as many as Hailey is wishing to push out… I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I thinks she wants to have a few.”

A year later they still had babies on the brain in a clip from Justin’s Amazon Prime doc, Justin Bieber: Our World. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them,” Bieber said in one clip, adding, “make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget.”

Justin has been laying low since revealing last summer that he suffers from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis and forced the singer to cancel his Justice World tour as a result of the diagnosis.