Hailey Bieber Says Marriage to ‘Best Friend’ Justin Bieber Takes ‘A Lot of Work’

Marriage is hard. That’s just a fact. And to hear Hailey Bieber tell it, after 4 years of wedded bliss to Justin Bieber there are still as many ups as downs and she’s here for all of it. “You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!” the 25-year-old model told Harper’s Bazaar in a Sept. feature in which she dives into the strain caused by a series of unfortunate medical events that befell the couple this year.

“I just think life is changing all the time,” she said. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues.” The health struggles began with her stroke-like episode caused by a blood clot in March, followed by Justin’s diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused a partial, temporary facial paralysis that forced the singer to put his U.S. Justice tour on hold as he recovered.

Less than two months after taking a break for treatment, Bieber, 28, made his live return on July 31 at Italy’s Lucca Festival. “I want to say thank you so much for having me back,” he told fans in a video posted to his Instagram at the time. “This is my first day back, so good to be here.”

Through it all, Justin is still definitely the person who Hailey said she wants to be “rushing back to” at the end of a long day. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides,” she told the magazine. “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”