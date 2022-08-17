×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Hailey Bieber Says Marriage to ‘Best Friend’ Justin Bieber Takes ‘A Lot of Work’

But, in the end, it's worth it she told Harper's Bazaar in a Sept. feature story.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI

Marriage is hard. That’s just a fact. And to hear Hailey Bieber tell it, after 4 years of wedded bliss to Justin Bieber there are still as many ups as downs and she’s here for all of it. “You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!” the 25-year-old model told Harper’s Bazaar in a Sept. feature in which she dives into the strain caused by a series of unfortunate medical events that befell the couple this year.

Related

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Decries Racism at Norway Concert: 'We Get to Be the Difference-Makers'

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber

See latest videos, charts and news

“I just think life is changing all the time,” she said. “Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues.” The health struggles began with her stroke-like episode caused by a blood clot in March, followed by Justin’s diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused a partial, temporary facial paralysis that forced the singer to put his U.S. Justice tour on hold as he recovered.

Less than two months after taking a break for treatment, Bieber, 28, made his live return on July 31 at Italy’s Lucca Festival. “I want to say thank you so much for having me back,” he told fans in a video posted to his Instagram at the time. “This is my first day back, so good to be here.”

Through it all, Justin is still definitely the person who Hailey said she wants to be “rushing back to” at the end of a long day. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides,” she told the magazine. “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad