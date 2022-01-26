Grimes Blasts Off to Another Dimension With BLACKPINK’s Jennie in ‘Shinigami Eyes’ Video: Watch

Grimes has returned with “Shinigami Eyes,” the next installment from her forthcoming project. The Canadian singer released the dark-yet-poppy track with a video on Wednesday (Jan. 26), and gave BLACKPINK fans a Jennie cameo in between scenes of intergalactic warfare, lightsaber-wielding and futuristic fashion moments.

In the video, Grimes’ lover is also her deadly opponent. The pair shares multiple embraces, only for the man to turn on her and shoot an arrow through her stomach. Jennie later appears alongside Grimes atop a vehicle traveling to a different dimension, posing for pictures and modeling a neon pink jacket and matching pants with a mirror bra top. The “Player of Games” musician then finishes off her lover in front of a live audience and sucks his soul from his body.

“I like making friends with demons/ You need special eyes to see ’em/ Have you got your shinigami eyes on?/ Are you ready to die?/ Got my shinigami eyes on/ Everything is fine,” Grimes sings in the intro and chorus of the track, referencing Japanese anime series Death Note.

The 33-year-old released the official trailer for the visual on Tuesday and praised Jennie’s admirable work ethic on Instagram, telling a fan in the comments she has “never seen such a pure talent on set” and that “everyone was like, ‘wtf she’s so good at performing.'”

Grimes has yet to share full details about her next project — which is tentatively titled BOOK 1 — but spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about it potentially being a double album. “I think I decided that the record needs to be a double album. I made a bunch of stuff and I just want to make a bunch more stuff, ” she said. “There’s just more kind of sonic, conceptual ideas that I think need to get done to make everything make more sense. And we kind of have two album covers and it seems like a waste to throw one of them away.”

The experimental pop artist also discussed retiring from music, which she first hinted at in a Dec. 28 tweet that read, “I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1.”

“One of the reasons why I keep saying I want to retire for music is I feel like music is … the iron grasp is getting really tight,” Grimes told Lowe. “Whereas I feel like in gaming or crypto or all these other things, there’s just this excessive freedom that sort of seems to be increasing. I don’t know. Because they’re newer ideas, there’s just less of a legacy of legal chokehold.”

“Shinigami Eyes” follows “Player of Games,” which arrived on Dec. 22. The singer’s previous album, Miss Anthropocene, was released on Feb. 21, 2020. The set charted at No. 32 and spent two weeks on the Billboard 200.

Watch the video for “Shinigami Eyes” below.