Grimes Teases Futuristic ‘Shinigami Eyes’ Video With Cameo From BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Grimes is already teasing another video from her forthcoming era, and she has a friend helping her make a splash in the short visual — who just so happens to be one-fourth of K-pop group BLACKPINK.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the “Player of Games” singer shared a 23-second clip from a video for “Shinigami Eyes,” the Canadian artist’s newest offering, set to arrive on Wednesday. The edgy and futuristic video shows Grimes in various settings: In one scene, the musician is levitating in a rotating orb in space, while in the other scenes she wields an intergalactic sword and looks into the camera with blood-red shinigami eyes — a reference to the popular Japanese manga and anime series Death Note.

Jennie of BLACKPINK appears in the short snippet at the 13-second mark, posing for pictures alongside Grimes while wearing a now-sold-out $2,037 crystal petal bra by David Koma with a red jacket and matching pants. After the trailer went live, Grimes praised Jennie’s talents via Instagram, telling a fan she has “never seen such a pure talent on set” and that “everyone was like ‘wtf she’s so good at performing.'”

While it’s unclear what Jennie’s role in the video is, fans first speculated she was working with Grimes on a project back in July when the two posed together for pictures on their social media accounts. “Jennie and Grimes go to space,” the Canadian singer captioned her Twitter post.

The 33-year old first teased “Shinigami Eyes” with a short clip of the dark-yet-poppy track on Discord back in June. By the end of August, Grimes told a fan on Instagram that there were delays with the video and song’s official release due to technical complications and editing issues.

“We did a very ambitious video basically doing a bunch of stuff no ones ever done before and therefore the editing process has been extremely fraught but we’re getting there – it’s just literally new technology being used in an untested context so trial/error,” she wrote at the time.

“Shinigami Eyes” follows “Player of Games,” which was released Dec. 22. The video for “Shinigami Eyes” will arrive on Wednesday at noon ET. Watch the official trailer below.