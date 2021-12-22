Grimes Gets Into an Epic Sword Fight in ‘Player of Games’ Video: Watch

Grimes‘ new era is finally upon us. On Wednesday (Dec. 22), the singer shared a music video for her new single “Player of Games” to her YouTube page after teasing snippets of the visual via her social media accounts.

The stunning video opens with Grimes — in a white blonde wig and no clothing — embracing an enigmatic figure (named the Dark King) in an all-metal suit with a sword behind her back. But their relationship appears to be a tumultuous one: The otherworldly video later paints the pair as foes, as they embark on several intense battles of chess, sword and lightsaber fighting.

Explore Explore Grimes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“If I loved him any less/ I’d make him stay/ But he has to be the best/ Player of games/ If I loved him any less/ I’d make him stay/ Player of games,” Grimes sings on the chorus of the song.

The 33-year-old has yet to announce plans to drop a new album but did hint that the song is “Chapter 1 of Book 1,” according to the video’s description. The Canadian singer shared ethereal imagery of her dressed as a mythical being to her Instagram earlier this month, captioning the Dec. 3 post, “And so the Book 1 era begins.”

Grimes’ most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, was released Feb. 12, 2020. The album spent two weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and peaked in the No. 32 spot. In other music-related projects, Grimes announced she formed an AI girl group called NPC in November and shared their first official song “A Drug From God.”

Watch “Player of Games” below.