Glass Animals Head to the Beach in Their Lorde Cover: Listen

Glass Animals have released a cover of Lorde’s “Solar Power” as part of Spotify Singles, the streamer’s campaign celebrating this year’s Grammy best new artist nominees.

Leading up to Sunday’s (April 3) Grammy Awards ceremony, Spotify has invited this year’s best new artist nominees to record a cover song by a Grammy nominee from previous years. Glass Animals — joining the rank of Arlo Parks, FINNEAS, Jimmie Allen and Japanese Breakfast — released a new version of the Dreamland bonus track “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” along with a cover of Lorde’s 2021 comeback song “Solar Power.”

“I chose ‘Solar Power’ because in a time when we were all stuck indoors a bit — this song made me feel like I was on a beach. We all needed a bit of that!” Glass Animals’ frontman Dave Bayley said in a press release. “It’s a stunning song and then I just had a version of it in my head where it was faster with a gospel choir behind it …. so …. we made it!”

Glass Animals’ “Solar Power” begins with a somber organ pedal point, ushering in the kick drum and clapping-backed melody that highlights the summery vigor of the song. After a historic 59-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the band’s “Heat Waves” reached No. 1 on March 12. Glass Animals is also in the running for best new artist at the 64th Grammy Awards, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

Spotify is set to release two more final tracks Friday (April 1) to conclude the week-long campaign. Read about how to watch music’s biggest night live here.

Listen to Glass Animals’ reimagined “I Don’t Wanna Talk” and the group’s take on “Solar Power” below: