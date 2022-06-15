Girls Aloud Will Lace on the Runners for Sarah Harding Fundraiser

Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud live on stage during BBC Children In Need, London, 2012.

The surviving members of Girls Aloud will pay tribute to their fallen bandmate Sarah Harding with a fund-raising fun run.

Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh launch Race for Life for Sarah, a 5km run in central London next month, honoring Harding, who died last year following a battle with breast cancer, aged 39.

The exercise will take place London’s Hyde Park on July 24, 2022, with money raised going to Cancer Research U.K.

Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola will lace up their sneakers on the day (Walsh recently gave birth to her third child).

“Around this time last year when Sarah was really sick we were all desperately trying to find ways to help her, to comfort her… you feel so helpless in times like that and one of the only things she really wanted was a gala dinner,” she said on Instagram stories.

“While that’s underway,” she continues, “we felt like we could be doing more and we decided to do Race for Life for Sarah at Hyde Park on the 24th of July and I know so many of you wanted to support her, you were helping her all the way through the illness and we’d really love it if you could join us there.

“Come, walk with us for 5 miles, if you can’t make it, don’t worry. People are doing it virtually too. We hope to see you there.”

Girls Aloud was a pop juggernaut through the 2000s, collecting four Official Chart U.K. No. 1s singles and 21 Top 10s. Twenty of those Top 10s were consecutive — a feat no female group has come close to matching.

The singers’ place in history was confirmed by Guinness World Records, which in 2011 declared Girls Aloud as the “Most Successful Reality TV Group,”

The group assembled in 2022 on the TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals, and got their career off to the best possible start with a No. 1 for their debut single “Sound of the Underground.”

Their final studio album, 2008’s Out of Control, went to No. 1 in their homeland. Five years later, in March 2013, Girls Aloud announced their split.

The run for Sarah is part of Cancer Research U.K.’s Race for Life series, a partnership with supermarket giant Tesco.