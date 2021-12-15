Girl Named Tom Win ‘The Voice’ on Star-Studded Finale Featuring BTS, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran

When the curtain fell at the end of the star-packed, two-hour finale of The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 14), Ohio sibling trio Girl Named Tom — Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24 and Bekah, 20 — became the first non-solo act to win the reality singing competition. The Liechty siblings took the crown on a night when they performed alongside by some of the biggest names in music, including BTS and Coldplay, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Walker Hayes, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys.

“If you are reading this, you have achieved the impossible: you’ve made a trio win The Voice. Not only have we made Voice history history together, you’ve helped fulfill three siblings’ dreams & encouraged us to keep dreaming big,” the trio wrote on Instagram after the finale. “You’ve embraced the people we are and the music we’ve created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that we thank you.”

The victory gave coach Kelly Clarkson her fourth win, following up on her season 20 success with Jake Hoot. The Liechty’s performed the Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love me” with their coach earlier in the night.

Girl Named Tom beat came out on top over another Team Kelly finalist, 14-year-old Hailey Mia, as well as Team Blake Shelton’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham and Team John Legend’s Jershika Maple. The inspiring story of the siblings from Pettisville, Ohio — whose early homeschooling including music lessons — included the tale of how they had planned to pursue medical careers before their dad was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Their Instagram post noted that their father was in “horrific pain” after yet another surgery. “The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love,” they wrote. “We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room.” The signed off by promising that they have “dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you.”

The night was full of big performances, including a virtual duet between Coldplay and BTS on their song “My Universe,” Sheeran performing a solo acoustic version of “Shivers,” former Voice coach Keys playing her new song “Old Memories,” Walker Hayes ripping off “Fancy Like” and Grande — whose team was shut out of the finale — linking up with Kid Kudi for their Don’t Look Up soundtrack song “Just Look Up.”

Legend and Underwood performed their holiday track “Hallelujah” and Lopez also played a movie track, her new single “On My Way” from the upcoming 2022 rom-com Marry Me. There were a number of duets on the two-hour blowout as well, including Shelton going soul with Winningham on the O’Jay’s’ “Love Train” and getting mellow with Moten on “Just a Fool,” originally recorded for Christina Aguilera’s 2012 Lotus album.

Legend dueted with Maple on “O Holy Night” and Clarkson sang Jasmine Thompson and Zedd’s “Funny” with Mia.

Check out the Liechty’s post and performance videos from the finale below.