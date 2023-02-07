(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi & Miyeon Sing ‘Sweet Dream’ for Netflix’s New Korean Drama ‘Love to Hate You’: Watch

While (G)I-DLE wowed K-pop listeners with provocative singles like “Tomboy” and “Nxde” in 2022, two of its members are bringing a “Sweet Dream” early in 2023.

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Yuqi teamed up to sing the new song, “Sweet Dream,” as one of the official singles for Netflix’s upcoming Korean drama series Love to Hate You. With all the markings of a modern-day power ballad, the track lets Miyeon showcase her well-known sweet and strong vocal prowess (previously heard in her excellent solo single “Drive” last year). At the same time, Yuqi switches up her signature husky timbre for the song’s soothing melodies.

Explore Explore (G)I-DLE See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The special music video mixes scenes of Miyeon and Yuqi singing in a recording studio with clips from the upcoming K-drama to preview a messy, entertaining romantic comedy between acclaimed actress Kim Ok-vin and singer-actor Yoo Teo.

Kim and Yoo play opposite one another as an attorney and A-list actor, respectively, to whom “love means nothing – until they’re forced to date each other,” as teased by Netflix. The forthcoming series is Kim Ok-vin’s second venture with Netflix after starring in 2019’s fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles that included BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo in the show’s cast.

The accompanying soundtrack singles to Love to Hate You will also include new songs from other top K-pop stars, including NCT‘s Taeil, rapper-singer BIG Naughty, plus NMIXX‘s Lily and Sullyoon, that will be released before and after the series premiere. Love to Hate You begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10.

Watch Miyeon and Yuqi’s “Sweet Dream” video below: