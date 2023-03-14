(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi Shares a Pitch-Perfect Cover of Miley Cyrus’ No. 1 Hit ‘Flowers’

March 14 marks Asia’s holiday called White Day, which acts like a response to Valentine’s Day for lovers to reciprocate a present to those who showed them love a month earlier. For this year’s White Day, (G)I-DLE member Yuqi gifted fans with a cover of the current global No. 1 song and a reminder to love oneself.

The K-pop star shared a music video she filmed for a cover of Miley Cyrus‘ smash single “Flowers,” which returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for its seventh week on top. Like Yuqi’s previously shared in her rock-leaning solo singles like “Bonnie & Clyde” and “Giant,” the Chinese-born star’s raspy delivery is not only a perfect fit for the breezy pop-rock stomp of “Flowers” but specifically for taking on Cyrus’ vocals, making this a pitch-perfect cover.

Yuqi filmed a casually fun music video for “Flowers” that opens with the star looking out wistfully to sea on the beach before snapping out of it and going shopping, painting in a garden, and hopping around the city while embracing the song’s famous message of finding happiness in loving ones’ self.

The video ends with a message for viewers, with text across the screen saying: “Always be proud of yourself.” Upon sharing the cover, Yuqi included a short letter to (G)I-DLE fans, known affectionately as Neverlands. “Love you guys so much,” she wrote on Instagram to her five-million-plus followers. “At the same time, I love myself hard as well…just like the lyrics said, ‘I can love me better than you can.’ Not only about love; we should love ourselves first. Happy White Day to all of my Neverlands.”

Yuqi also included a message to Miley, sharing that she’s a “big fan” and how “it’s my honor to have this opportunity to cover this amazing song.”

Watch Yuqi’s cover of “Flowers” below: