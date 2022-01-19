GAYLE Stays Sassy on New Single ‘Ur Just Horny’: Watch

GAYLE unveiled the music video for her new single, “Ur Just Horny,” on Wednesday (Jan. 19).

In the clip, the teenage phenom sees right through a friend-turned-lover’s manipulations, but only after getting burned. “You don’t wanna be friends, ur just horny/ And f–ked up at 2 a.m. in the morning/ Say you’ve changed and you mean it/ Say everything is different but I think I’d rather sleep in/ You don’t wanna be friends, ur just horny/ You don’t wanna be my friend/ You just wanna see me naked again,” she tosses off on the chorus over sneering guitars.

“‘Ur Just Horny’ is about the time I crossed the line in a friendship that I thought was platonic for years,” the rising star said in a statement. “After crossing the line, I noticed that they started treating me differently … I started catching them in little lies and my mind couldn’t help but wonder what else they’ve lied to me about before. Writing ‘Ur Just Horny’ for me was coming to that realization that they didn’t want to be my friend they just wanted to get into my pants — and that hurt. It’s hard to separate platonic, romantic, and sexual feelings, and sometimes in friendships, the lines can get blurry.”

The kiss-off serves as an irresistible follow-up to GAYLE’s breakout hit “abcdefu,” which has dominated both Billboard Global charts, topped multiple other charts (including Digital Song Sales, Alternative Streaming Songs and Alternative Digital Song Sales) and currently sits at No. 9 on the Hot 100, chart dated Jan. 22.

This March, the 17-year-old singer-songwriter will play her first trio of headlining shows in Nashville, West Hollywood and New York City.

Watch the music video for “Ur Just Horny” below.