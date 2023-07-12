Gayle Says Taylor Swift Gave Everyone on the Eras Tour a Very Sweet Keepsake Gift: ‘She is Like a Big Sister To Me’

Taylor Swift has tried very hard to make every night of her Eras Tour memorable for fans. From the surprise song sections of each show to special guests and video premieres, the massive stadium outing has often had the feel of a much more intimate gathering.

That warm feeling has also extended to backstage where, according to opening act Gayle, Swift has been handing out a one-of-a-kind keepsake to the whole Eras team. The “abcdefu” singer told People that Swift has gifted everyone on the tour gold necklaces with the words “The Eras Tour” engraved on them.

The glittering souvenir is extra special for the 19-year-old singer since Swift has been such a huge influence on her life and career. “She is like a big sister to me,” Gayle told the magazine. “When you’re in music, there’s so many unknowns and there’s so many stresses. I’m a perfectionist, and not everything is going to be perfect all the time. There’s definitely been times where I’ve been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she’s been a very comforting person. She’s been such a light in my life.”

Swift has been such an inspiration for her that Gayle moved to Nashville when she was 10 to pursue music, much as Swift did when she was 13. “She has such an incredible work ethic. Ever since I was a little kid, I just aspired to be as good of a writer as her and work as hard as she does,” Gayle said. “I’ve just tried my best to do those things and she’s always been such an inspiration to me.”

The best part is that after sitting in the very “last row” of a stadium watching Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour and dreaming about being up there, Gayle is now on the stage opening for Swift. “I never ever ever, ever, ever thought I’d be doing that, and so it’s amazing,” she said, noting that Swift also got her flowers and wrote a sweet letter welcoming her to the Eras outing.

Gayle is planning her own headlining tour later this year and is planning to release an as-yet-untitled full-length album to follow-up her trio of 2022 A Study of the Human Experience EPs. The Eras Tour will pull into Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday (July 13) and Saturday (July 15) for a two-night stand with openers MUNA and Gracie Abrams.