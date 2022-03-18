Gayle Drops Cathartic ‘Luv Starved’ Video, Debut EP, ‘A Study of the Human Experience Volume 1’

Teen sensation Gayle dropped her anticipated debut EP on Friday (March 18), the 6-track A Study of the Human Experience Volume One on Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records. After wowing fans with her breakthrough billion-streaming hit “abcdefu” and follow-up, “ur just horny,” the 17-year-old Nashville singer folded those tracks into the new collection, which also features her emotional new single, “Luv Starved,” as well as the chugging “Sleeping With My Friends,” conflicted feelings jam “E-Z” featuring UPSAHL and Blu DeTiger and acoustic ballad “Kiddie Pool.”

“When i was younger, i had an image in my head of who i was to be as i got older. how i was going to act, dress, what type of friends i would have, and the things i wouldn’t do until i was married or twenty one,” the wise-for-her-age singer-songwriter wrote in a statement announcing the release of the EP.

“Then i grew up and stuck to none of it. for a while, i didn’t know why the things that were so important to me when i was younger no longer were important,” she continued. “Then i realized what i wanted in life had just changed, and that’s ok. a study of the human experience volume one is about my life experiences and the experiences of those i collaborated with on this project. for me, growing up is all about making mistakes and learning from them. it just sucks sometimes that i have to make so many to learn.”

Last month, “abcdefu” notched an eight week on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart — tying BTS’ “Dynamite” for the third-longest Global Excl. U.S. reign — coming in behind The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” which each dominated for nine weeks.

In the video for the single “Starved,” Gayle pounds on the piano, rages against the confusion of amour and spins the camera in circles while wandering through a hothouse wondering, “I’m so love-starved/ Knowin’ if I’m ready to trust you is goddamn hard/ You’re pickin’ at skin and bones/ I feel my lips, they’re turning blue/ Are you great or something new?”

Describing the inspiration for the tune — which she co-wrote with Jonny Shorr and Sara Davis — Gayle said, “I had made so many mistakes when it came to my relationships and love life. I pushed every possibility of it away until somebody came into my life that i didn’t want to push away, and i couldn’t tell if it would be worth it or not to open myself up to the possibility of caring about somebody deeply.”

Listen to A Study of the Human Experience and watch the “luv starved” video below.