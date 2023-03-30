GAYLE Documents Her Teenage Boredom in ‘Everybody Hates Me’ Video

GAYLE dropped a new music video for her latest single “Everybody Hates Me” on Thursday (March 30).

The 18-year-old proves she knows a thing or two about how to survive teenage boredom in the visual, which finds her enlisting her entourage of pals to document a casual trip to the grocery store. “Life’s a bi— and I’m not surprised/ If you read my mind, you’d probably cry/ I do it myself all the time/ Life’s a bi— and she’s cool with me/ I’ll let it be, hard world to please/ I live my life like everybody hates me,” she sings on the chorus as her friends push her wildly down the aisles in a shopping cart.

Elsewhere, the teen alt sensation goes for a joy ride in an unmarked moving truck and takes turns with her friends flipping off the handheld camera with glee.

“Everybody Hates Me” is GAYLE’s first single following her trio of 2022 EPs, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, Volume Two and Volume Two and a Half. The former contained her breakout single “abcdefu,” which earned the singer a nomination for song of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards and was also covered by Kelly Clarkson with some surprising lyrical modifications the same day the teenager’s new video dropped.

GAYLE is currently serving as an opener on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour — an opportunity that came about after the superstar saw her perform at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards last fall.

Watch the music video for GAYLE’s “Everybody Hates Me” below.