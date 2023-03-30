×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

GAYLE Documents Her Teenage Boredom in ‘Everybody Hates Me’ Video

The 18-year-old and her friends take a trip through a grocery store in the clip.

GAYLE "everybody hates me"
GAYLE "everybody hates me" Courtesy Photo

GAYLE dropped a new music video for her latest single “Everybody Hates Me” on Thursday (March 30).

The 18-year-old proves she knows a thing or two about how to survive teenage boredom in the visual, which finds her enlisting her entourage of pals to document a casual trip to the grocery store. “Life’s a bi— and I’m not surprised/ If you read my mind, you’d probably cry/ I do it myself all the time/ Life’s a bi— and she’s cool with me/ I’ll let it be, hard world to please/ I live my life like everybody hates me,” she sings on the chorus as her friends push her wildly down the aisles in a shopping cart.

Related

Kelly Clarkson Covers "abcdefu" by Gayle 'Kellyoke.'

Here’s Why Fans Think Kelly Clarkson Is Calling Out Her Ex in Her Cover of Gayle’s ‘ABCDEFU…

Elsewhere, the teen alt sensation goes for a joy ride in an unmarked moving truck and takes turns with her friends flipping off the handheld camera with glee.

“Everybody Hates Me” is GAYLE’s first single following her trio of 2022 EPs, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, Volume Two and Volume Two and a Half. The former contained her breakout single “abcdefu,” which earned the singer a nomination for song of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards and was also covered by Kelly Clarkson with some surprising lyrical modifications the same day the teenager’s new video dropped.

GAYLE is currently serving as an opener on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour — an opportunity that came about after the superstar saw her perform at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards last fall.

Watch the music video for GAYLE’s “Everybody Hates Me” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad