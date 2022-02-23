GAYLE’s Debut EP ‘A Study of the Human Experience Volume One’ Is Coming Soon

GAYLE shared big news on Wednesday (Feb. 23): Her debut EP is on its way. Titled A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, the singer-songwriter’s first-ever studio effort will be released March 18 via Arthouse Records/Atlantic.

And while a complete tracklist and cover art have yet to be revealed by the rising star, the project will include her smash breakout hit “abcdefu” and its equally snarky follow-up, “Ur Just Horny.”

GAYLE burst onto the scene after the release of “abcdefu” back in December, topping Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart as the deliciously profane pop-rock kiss-off went viral. Since then, the 17-year-old Nashville native has landed at the apex of both the Alternative Streaming Songs and Alternative Digital Song Sales before reigning supreme on Billboard’s Global 200 as well as the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Thus far, the global hit has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 (chart dated Feb. 26) after 14 weeks of steady momentum, despite competing with the juggernaut that is Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Meanwhile, GAYLE’s world domination has continued with the launch of Billboard’s new Hits of the World charts, where it’s currently at No. 1 in Austria, Germany and Luxembourg, as well as in the Top 10 in numerous other countries.

Ahead of her coming EP release, GAYLE has maintained a steady stream of promotion for her fledgling career as a superstar-in-the-making, having already made her late-night debut by performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, announcing a headlining tour, covering Alanis Morissette‘s “You Oughta Know,” oh, and trading DMs with none other than Olivia Rodrigo.