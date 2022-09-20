GAYLE Cancels Fall ‘Avoiding College’ Tour: ‘I’m Learning How to Be an Adult’

GAYLE is taking some time to figure things out this fall. The “ABCDEFU” singer revealed to fans on Monday (Sept. 19) that her previously scheduled Avoiding College tour — which was slated to kick off with an Oct. 8 gig in Oklahoma City and feature support from Carlie Hanson and poutyface — has been put on ice as the 18-year-old singer takes a break from the spotlight.
“Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. It really does man the world to me,” the singer said in a social post announcing the cancellation. “I’m learning how to be an adult and how best to do this new life. I love it so much and I’m trying to do it the best way I can,” she explained, while promising fans that they’ll get a refund and that she’ll hopefully see them on the road next year.
The singer noted that she will still be playing the festivals she signed on for — including this month’s North Carolina’s Breakaway Music Festival and October’s Austin City Limits — and, not for nothing, she’s still “definitely not going to college.” Plus, the other good news is that she’s “working on new music.” In the meantime, GAYLE just dropped the hilariously dark claymation video for her new blackbear-assisted single, “fmk.”
GAYLE dropped her debut EP, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, in March, with the second volume of that collection due out on Oct. 7.
See GAYLE’s statement (courtesy of Hanson) and cancelled tour dates below.
Oct. 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
