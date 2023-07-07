Friday Music Guide: New Music From Taylor Swift, TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Jonas Brothers and More

Billboard’s Friday Music Guide serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.

This week, Taylor Swift unveils her latest re-recording, TOMORROW X TOGETHER creates summer fun with Jonas Brothers, and new albums from Rauw Alejandro and Dominic Fike are ready to be fired up. Check out all of this week’s picks below:

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the newly released re-recording of Taylor Swift’s 2010 album, reanimates a country-pop masterpiece that was solely written by Swift as her teens gave her to her twenties. Speak Now showcased Swift’s aesthetic command and solidifying point of view during a period of personal growth — and along with revisiting one of the most complete projects of her career, the six “From The Vault” songs on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) are of a piece with that growth.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Jonas Brothers, “Do It Like That”

Shortly after offering a sparkling summer jam with “Waffle House,” Jonas Brothers have joined forces with TOMORROW X TOGETHER to faithfully provide fans with more fodder for their cookout playlists: “Do It Like That” is a no-frills jam from a pair of collectives whose brands of pop fit together quite easily. Much of the song’s immediate appeal comes from its percussive bounce, snaps and pops and found-sound clanging piquing eardrums, but the JoBros and TXT ride those drums admirably, offering plenty of charm over “Do It Like That’s” short run time.

Rauw Alejandro, Playa Saturno

The cover of Rauw Alejandro’s new album Playa Saturno features the Puerto Rican superstar alone on a desolate planet, lounging in a beach chair under an umbrella; the implication is that, no matter what the environment, Alejandro will be ready to unleash summery pleasures. The best moments of Playa Saturno find Alejandro enhancing the kinetic grooves that he previously explored on hits like “Todo De Ti” and “Party” with Bad Bunny; “Si Te Pegas,” featuring Miguel Bosé, is saved for the final minutes of the full-length, but may be the most joyful distillation of Alejandro’s formula in recent memory.

Dominic Fike, Sunburn

Florida is the beating, complicated heart of Sunburn, Dominic Fike’s second studio album, which examines the singer-songwriter’s upbringing as he refines his singular approach to emotionally honest pop. Songs like “Mona Lisa,” “Sick” and the Weezer collaboration “Think Fast” carry a hangdog appeal on top of more serious issues, as Fike pivots from rapping to crooning over fuzzed-out guitars with aplomb while prodding at the many issues in the past and present of his home state.

FendiDa Rappa feat. Cardi B, “Point Me 2”

Cardi B’s year of blessing rising women in rap with scorching-hot guest verses continues: after hopping on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” — and sending both songs charging up the charts — the superstar has linked up with Chicago MC FendiDa Rappa on “Point Me 2,” scooping up the ominous beat as her own while also giving her new collaborator ample room to shine. Each of these guest verses have shown Cardi in smash-the-world mode, and here, she rips into lines like “I blow fifty racks in Target, on some stupid shit” with enough force to flatten a city block.

Editor’s Pick: NewJeans, “Super Shy”

While songs like “OMG” and “Ditto” have helped NewJeans mount their position as one of K-pop’s most exciting new acts, their new single expands their boundaries even further, simply by locating a type of bubblegum wonder that fans of any strain of popular music can happily chew. “Super Shy” sports rapidly shuffling beats, subtle synth work and the NewJeans members seamlessly weaving in and out of rap breakdowns and melodic yearning, as they try to combat their bashfulness together and achieve one of the summer’s most undeniable pop tracks.