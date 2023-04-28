Friday Music Guide: New Music From Jack Harlow, Niall Horan, Kesha and More

Billboard’s Friday Music Guide serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.

This week, Jack Harlow grows from boy to man., Niall Horan keeps his cool, and Kesha takes a bold step forward. Check out all of this week’s picks below:

Jack Harlow, Jackman.

Jack Harlow didn’t have to release a new album in 2023: after all, his 2022 LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, spawned a No. 1 smash in “First Class,” and in a few weeks he’ll be starring in the White Men Can’t Jump remake. Instead of resting on his laurels and focusing on Hollywood, however, Harlow is back with Jackman., a semi-surprise release and a surprisingly urgent showcase of his technical skills as an MC. Rapping over soul samples and veering away from radio-ready choruses, Harlow treats the 24-minute project as a quick simplification of his craft — after becoming a star, he’s gone back to basics to illustrate his skills before the spotlights arrived.

Niall Horan, “Meltdown”

“When it all melts down, I’ll be there,” Niall Horan promises on new single “Meltdown” — addressing a romantic partner, most likely, but also serving as a beacon of support to the millions of listeners who have leaned on his voice throughout his solo career and time in One Direction. “Meltdown” finds Horan biting off a jumpy pop-rock production and swaggering through some ooo-ooo-ooo melodies; the heartbeat of the song is steady, and the singer-songwriter underlines the reliable pop presence that he was born to inhabit.

Kesha, “Fine Line” / “Eat the Acid”

Anyone who’s been paying attention to Kesha’s output over the past few years won’t be surprised about the sparse sound and unflinching attitude of her two new singles, “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid” — yet even as she roamed farther away from the turbo-pop sound of her career beginnings, the singer-songwriter has never approached her craft with quite this much unfiltered lyricism and musical fragility. Both songs capture the bitter exhaustion that Kesha has documented during her years-long legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke, and both are striking in their intimacy, as if the listener is sitting next to Kesha during a breathtaking, two-part confessional.

Labrinth, Ends & Begins

Earlier this month, Labrinth scored one of Coachella’s biggest flexes when he brought out Billie Eilish during the first weekend to duet on “Never Felt So Alone,” then welcomed Zendaya onstage for weekend 2 for a pair of songs from the Euphoria soundtrack. The singer-songwriter has long been a highly respected collaborator and well-connected studio presence, and while new album Ends & Begins may be arriving during a particularly high-wattage moment in his career, the project highlights what he’s always been doing: utilizing his sparkling voice to find personal redemption, tinkering with the seams of modern R&B, and playing well off of others (especially Zendaya, who appears uncredited on the searing opener “The Feels”).

Eslabon Armado, Desvelado

As regional Mexican music experiences a frankly astonishing explosion across the U.S. mainstream, “Ella Baila Sola,” the collaboration between Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, is helping to lead the charge, pushing into the top 5 of this week’s Hot 100 chart and setting up the California trio’s new album, Desvelado. For both longtime genre supporters and curious new fans, Eslabon Armado’s latest project functions as the perfect flash point: not only do rising stars like Grupo Frontera and DannyLux stop by along with Pluma, but the trio carve out a unique lane within regional Mexican on their own with songs like “Dame Otro Beso” and “Gracias a Ti.”

The National, First Two Pages of Frankenstein

Although The National’s ninth full-length is certainly the indie-rock stalwarts’ most star-studded affair to date — Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens all stop by, with guest appearances that will surely cause some rubbernecking streams from unfamiliar listeners — First Two Pages of Frankenstein is not some overdue play for mainstream adulation. If anything, The National have never been this hushed before: the 11 songs here sprawl out artfully, providing subtle reflections on the evolution of relationship details and corralling the band’s famous friends into their quiet, graceful atmosphere.