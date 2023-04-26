×
‘Free Billie Eilish’: Attention-Seeker Flies Sign on Hollywood Tower

It's unclear what the message refers to, though that hasn't stopped it from trending on Twitter.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, Calif. Monica Schipper/GI for Coachella

Billie Eilish sure isn’t a bad guy, but the jury is out on a man who climbed the KTLA tower in Los Angeles, with an attention-seeking sign.

The as-yet unnamed man managed to reach the roof and climb the TV station tower in Hollywood, where he waved a flag reading “’Free Billie Eilish.” The other side appears to read “MK ultra sex slaves donald marshall clones.”

Footage captured from the scene late Tuesday (April 25), at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue near Van Ness Avenue, shows the man dangling the cloth sign, with an electric guitar slung over his chest.

According to ABC, authorities surrounded the 160-foot tower, attempting to convince the man to come back down. Sunset Boulevard was reportedly shut down in the meantime.

It’s unclear what the message refers to, though that hasn’t stopped it from trending on Twitter.

Eilish isn’t locked away. Indeed, she made a coming out of sorts earlier this month by lending her vocals to Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” which she followed up by performing with the British artist at the Mojave Tent for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The “Bad Guy” singer has two full length albums to her name, 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and 2021’s Happier Than Ever, both of which reigned over albums charts everywhere. Along the way, she became just the second artist in Grammy Awards history to win all four of the Big Four categories, and became the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” aged just 18. She has yet to comment on the strange situation.

See images and clips of the Hollywood tower climber.

