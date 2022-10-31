Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Crush Halloween By Recreating Brother Joe Jonas’ Taylor Swift-Era Vibe

It’s early, but Frankie Jonas is definitely in the running for funniest, most self-referential Halloween costume. The youngest Jonas brother, 22, for sure won the weekend by cooking up a perfect sibling troll when he and girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as elder brother Joe Jonas and his ex, Taylor Swift.

One picture was worth a million laughs over the weekend when Frankie posted a pic of the pair recreating a scene from the former couple performing the Swift song “Should Have Said No” from the 2008 concert movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

In the first frame Frankie, wearing black pants and a black t-shirt and clutching a microphone, faced off against Anna/Taylor, rocking one of Swift’s signature shimmery stage dresses. The second frame came from the Concert Experience movie, proving how dead-on Frankie and Anna’s looks were. The trolling dug even deeper as you clicked through, with the third slide taking a swipe at the infamous JoBros “purity rings” with a pair of hands with intricate bling and the message, “Matching Purity rings XOXO.”

In the final bit, Frankie did is best Joe impression, showing off some mic technique as Anna gushed off camera, “Joe , Joe Jonas is that you, is that you? Joe, oh my God! Joe Jonas!” Swift and Joe Jonas briefly dated from summer to fall 2008 before breaking up in what Taylor described as a 27-second phone call.

Frankie and Anna continued the fun on TikTok, where they posted another video spiked with video game battle noises and the message, “Fighting off the horny celibate teens as joe and taylor from the 3d movie.”

Check out the Jonas-as-Jonas action below.