FKA Twigs Has ‘Fallen Back In Love With Music’ as ‘Caprisongs’ Arrives: Stream It Now

FKA Twigs returns refreshed, connected and in love with music once again on Caprisongs, the singer and songwriter’s new, collaboration-stacked mixtape.

Spanning 17 tracks, the collection is, in the English artist’s own words, the tale of Twigs’ “journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.”

In a thread announcing her new arrival, she explains how, during lockdown she went in “search for connection” and found “even the most simple conversations incredibly comforting. When I went out I would find myself listening in on other people talking and imagining what it would be like to hang out with those nattering strangers. I loved catching sound bytes.”

Now, “I have fallen back in love with music, danger, trying new things, sex, love, raves,” she continues. The new release is “bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness. My world.”

in the first lockdown i called around my team hinting that maybe i had hit the end of the road making music and putting my insides on blast how i have done for the last few years, it felt nice playing with the idea of not creating for the world. pic.twitter.com/oVC0IZHuWt — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 14, 2022

Guests include Pa Salieu (on “honda”), Daniel Caesar (“careless”), Rema (“jealousy”), Jorja Smith and Unknown T (“darjeeling”), DYSTOPIA (“which way”) and Shygirl (“papi bones”), and The Weeknd, who joins forces with Twigs on the previously-released single “tears in the club”.

Caprisongs is executive produced by Twigs and El Guincho and includes production from Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Marius de Vries, Jasper Harris, Teo Halm, Arca, FRED, Psymun, Cirkut, BKay, Reaper, Sega Bodega, Fake Guido, Pau, Felix Joseph, AoD, Jeff Kleinman, Warren Ellis, Jonathan Coffer and BAK.

Twigs has two full-length albums to her name: 2019’s Magdalene (No. 54 peak on the Billboard 200) and 2014’s LP1 (No. 30).

Stream Caprisongs below.